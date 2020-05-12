PML-N president files lawsuit against Daily Mail in UK court

F.P. Report

LONDON: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif has filed a suit against British newspaper Daily Mail in the London High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif has accused that the article in the newspaper has caused serious harm to his personal and professional reputation.

According to court papers obtained by Dunya News, Shehbaz Sharif has paid £10,528 in court fee but he has not specified how much he’s seeking in legal damages.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif sent legal notices to Daily Mail and journalist David Rose in January 2020 after a story appeared in the newspaper in July 2019, accusing former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family of embezzling millions of pounds out of £500 million aid lent by the Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake victims.

In his suit, Shehbaz Sharif says that defendant failed to satisfy the most basic tenet of responsible journalism by making any reasonable attempt to obtain comment from him prior to publication.