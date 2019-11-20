PML-N president thanks supporters for prayers for Nawaz Sharif’s health

F.P. Report

LONDON: Opposition leader in the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has thanked people of Pakistan and supporters for praying for the best health of PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while talking to media persons on his arrival in London.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was continuously given medical assistance to maintain his health condition during his flight to London. He further prayed for the recovery of PML-N supremo.

Earlier on Tuesday night, former PM had arrived at Heathrow Airport in an air ambulance and reached his son Hassan Nawaz’s residence at the Avenfield Apartment of Sharif family at Park Lane, Mayfair London.

Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan were also with him.

The development came day after the interior ministry issued a notification regarding removal of Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) – allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment. It said that the decision was an “interim arrangement” in the light of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, which was passed last week.

an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven-year rigorous punishment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, but acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.

The court had also fined Nawaz Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million in the Al-Azizia reference.