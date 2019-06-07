PML-N president to land in Pakistan tomorrow from London

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will land in Pakistan tomorrow (June 8) from London.

According to reports, Opposition leader who spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment has been cleared to travel by his doctors.

The PML-N president upon arrival in Pakistan will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while rejecting reports of Shehbaz arriving in Pakistan on June 9 said, the false opposition has taken the side of false narrative for negative politics.

She added, that dozens of officers have lost their job just for lying.

The PML-N leader further said, that with the return of Shehbaz to the country, the government and its spokespersons have been proven false once again.

Shehbaz was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel.