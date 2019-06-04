PML-N president to return to Pakistan on Saturday

F.P. Report

LONDON: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is all set to return to Pakistan on Saturday (8 June).

According to details, former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has spent seven weeks seeking treatment in London.

Local media outlet reported that all the tests conducted on the PML-N chief are now complete and he has been given clearance by his doctors.

Shehbaz, upon arrival in Pakistan, will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

Last year on October 5, Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel.