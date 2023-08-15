PML-N prioritizes minority’s welfare: Tarar

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: Former Federal Minister and leader of PML-N Saira Afzal Tarar has said that the Month of August has special importance due to two things for the people of Pakistan, first to celebrate Independence Day on 14, August and second National Minority Day which observe on 11, August at private and government level. She was addressing a ceremony held to observe Minority Day at Jinnah Hall Hafizabad.

Ex-MPA and provincial president PML-N (Minority wing) Tahir Khalil Sandhu, ex-MPA Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Divisional President PML-N (Minority Wing) Gujranwala Sohail Anwar Sohotra, Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance Movement Javed Qamar Sandhu and a large number of people belongs to Christian Community also attended the ceremony. She said that objective of observing this day was to disseminate message of founder of Pakistan Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah among people who was desired to such homeland which clear from social evils including nepotism, corruption, and dishonesty as well people could enjoy equal rights, religious freedom and protection of life, prosperity and honour.

Independence celebration held: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and zeal in the district. In this connection major flag hoisting ceremony was held at district complex where Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warraich unfurled national flag.

ADCG Imtiaz Ali Baig, Chief Executive Officer Education Sohail Azhar Khan, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Umer Sharif Rathor, government officers, officials, journalists, students and other people belongs of different segments of society attended the ceremony. Active squads of Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence accorded guard of honour while special prayers were also officered of integrity, progress and prosperity of the country on this occasion.

DC also planted sapling in the lawn of district in connection with monsoon and Independence Day. Independence Day was also taken out from district complex led by DC Umer Farooq Warraich. Special flag hoisting and other function to celebrate Independence Day were also arranged at educational institutions in the district.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Rescue 1122 office where DC Umer Farooq Warraich and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Adnan Nawaz hoisted national flag.

The other hand, a separate ceremony was also held at District Jail Hafizabad to celebrate the day. DC Umer Farooq Warriach and Superintendent District Jail Farrukh Rasheed distributed sweets and gifts among prisoners and planted samplings to inaugurated tree plantation campaign in the jail.

Meanwhile, DC also attended the flag hoisting ceremony arranged by the District Bar Association. President District Bar Malik Waqas Raza Awan, General Secretary Muzammal Aziz Gujjar, other office bearers of bar and members of district bar also participated the function.

Former MPA booked under corruption charges: Anti-Corruption Hafizabad has registered a case against more than 11 people including Ex-MPA Asadullah Arain, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Pindi Bhattian Ikramullah Sandhu and Chief Officer Abid Qayyum Qazi on the charges of preparing fake map of rice mills, construction of mils without approval of map from TMA Pindi Bhattian and non-payment of government dues.