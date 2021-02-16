PML-N, PTI exchanged shellfire after new revelations in Broadsheet story

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAB: What was the purpose behind SAPM Shahzad Akbar’s Secret Meeting with Broadsheet CEO Kaway Mosvi and the Daily Mail Reporter David Rose in London.

The stunning question was raised by the Spokeswoman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryum Aurangzeb during a news conference planned hurriedly in Islamabad today. While denouncing Shahzad Akbar meeting with Broadsheet official and the Daily Mail reporter, she vowed that the person used to wave the papers in front of media had caught red handed during undertaking meeting to materialize the corruption. She stated that this meeting had expose the corruption of the incumbent government.

She said that Daily Mail reporter David Rose met with Broadsheet CEO Kaway Mosvi with reference to Shahzad Akbar and demanded 2.5 million pounds as a commission out of money payable to broadsheet, which was refused by the Mosvi. She accused Shahzad Akbar to transfer money into Pakistan High Commission’s account in London due to his commission.

She went on pressing Shahzad Akbar, while saying that the evidences of this corruption is available with David Rose and Kaway Mosvi in the shape of phone calls and text messages. She also said that government should explain whether the SAPM Shahzad Akbar’s meeting with Kaway Mosvi was an official assignment or personally arranged by the advisor for his own intent.

Maryum was instantly, replied by the SAPM for Interior and Accountability on twitter rather than calling a press conference on Tuesday. While replying to Maryum Aurangzeb, Shahzad Akbar twitted that today’s statement of Maryum Aurangzeb clearly displays her frustration. My meetings were to save the nation’s and the public money. He asked Maryum that you can’t tell, the relations of Shahbaz and Sulman with Manzoor Paporwala, who had been receiving money through TTs into his account.