PML-N rejects corruption allegations against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday dismissed the corruption allegations put forward by the government on the Sharif family, terming them as baseless.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while talking to the media, said that “40 thieves and liars” are ruling the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She added that they were “disappointed and frustrated”.

The PML-N leader was responding to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar’s press conference on Thursday in which he had had alleged that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif was guilty of corruption worth billions of rupees.

Aurangzeb told the PM to ask his “lying conjurers” why the evidence against the younger Sharif was not presented in court. She added that the prime minister should tell the people under which projects did Nawaz, Shehbaz and Sharif family make money.

The former information minister stated that the government’s fake corruption case has been destroyed. She added that PM Imran is “disappointed and nervous” because the lie has been proven in front of the people and the courts.

The lawmaker said that instead of putting up a show through his “puppets”, he should go to a court in Pakistan or anywhere in the world to prove his lies.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the PM has been hiding his “failure and incapability” since the Panama Papers JIT, while his fake allegations have also been exposed through the Supreme Court, high court, NAB court and Judge Arshad Malik’s video.