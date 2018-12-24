PML-N reserves right to protest against verdict: Abbasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in Al-Azizia reference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asserted his party reserves the right to protest and file an appeal against the verdict.

Speaking to media shortly after pronouncement of the verdict, he said they will not resort to the path of violence. “We respect courts and accept their verdicts but people and history won’t accept them,” he said.

He lamented that this verdict was handed down by closing the court’s door and deploying police around it. “This is the first verdict in the history of Pakistan which was pronounced after six hours’ delay.”

Earlier in the day, an accountability court sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia reference case

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the Azizia and Flagship Investment today and sentenced the PML-N supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25 million fine.