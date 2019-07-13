PML-N respects judiciary: Shahid Khaqan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz respected judiciary and added that they did not try to degrade any honorable judge.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khaqan Abbasi said that they had screened the judge’s purported video after confirmation.

He said that the judged, in the video clip, had confessed that he had given the verdict against the three-time prime minister under pressure. Abbbasi said that keeping in view the scenario, verdict against Nawaz Sharif stood null and void.

Why had the judge not informed the Supreme Court’s monitoring judge if he had been pressurized, asked the PML-N leader.

The matter was now in the Supreme Court, the former prime minister said and added that the apex court will have to decide the case. Abbasi said that he was ready to face every case and added that he had never been involved in any wrongdoing.

Earlier int he day, the law experts had weighed in those verdicts announced by Accountability Judge Arshad Malik will remain valid in all cases.

Speaking exclusively to private channel, former attorney general Shah Khawar had explained that the controversy around the alleged video and the verdicts of cases were two different matters. The judgments given by the judge will remain valid.

Another law expert Azhar Siddique had said that the transfer of Judge Arshad Malik from the National Accountability Bureau’s Court will not affect the merits of the cases he had heard so far.

However, those involved in the conspiracy of the alleged video should be charged with the contempt of court.