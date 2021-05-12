PML-N responsible for PDM’s break down: PPP leader

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Provincial president of the Pakistan People Party engineer Humayun Khan has said the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was responsible for differences in the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Talking to local journalists at Sarai Payeen during his visit to the district here the other day, the PPP leader said that as the PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman should have treated all the parties alike.

About the PTI government he said it had badly failed on all fronts. He said that inflation, price hike and unemployment had broken the back of poor masses. He said that Pakistan exported the rice in the past but the incumbent government was importing it as alms from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that due to the flawed policies the agricultural country had to import wheat and sugar from abroad. He said that unfortunately an atomic state was getting alms from other countries.

“We believe in parliamentary struggle and think that democracy is the best revenge,” Humayun Khan said, adding the PPP played its active role as an opposition party inside and outside the parliament. The PPP leader said that frequent defeats of the ruling PTI in by-elections across the country revealed that it had lost people’s trust. He said that opposition victory in the senate and by-elections showed the PPP stand to continue parliamentary struggle was correct.

Mr Humayun said the PML-N was not interested in ousting the PTI government in Punjab. He said the PDM should have issued show-cause notice to the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz for her party’s settlement on senate seats in Punjab. He said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman led the alliance of 11 political parties and he should treat all of them alike. He was of the view that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N had created rifts in the PDM.