PML-N should not do politics on Nawaz’s health: Chaudhry Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that PML-N should submit the surety bond as it is not practically possible to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave the country without any (formal) process, on Wednesday.

This he said on Twitter, he said that the Sharif family should not do politics over Nawaz Sharif’s health and arrange the surety amount (recommended by federal cabinet’s subcommittee).

The incumbent government has taken a big decision (regarding Nawaz Sharif’ health) but a conflict is ongoing between the Sharif family regarding the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and many other suspects will also seek respite following Nawaz Sharif if he is allowed to go abroad without any (formal) process, Fawad Chaudhry stressed.