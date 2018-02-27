PML-N to show political power in Patoki today

F.P. Report

PATOKI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) finalized all the arrangements to hold a public meeting in Patoki on Tuesday (today).

According to party sources, Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif and other senior leaders of the party are likely to address the political rally of the party.

The basic aim of the rally to show the political power before the elections and it is also part of the preparation for the general election 2018.

The PML-N is likely to elect Shahbaz as its interim president at a meeting of the central working committee (CWC) in Lahore later today after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the party chief by Supreme Court.

