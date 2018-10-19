PML-N stages sit-in after six MPAs stopped from entering Punjab Assembly

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leaders of opposition staged sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly after six members were suspended and barred from entering the building.

The opposition leaders chanted slogans against the government for issuing circular against the six MPAs and barred them from entering the assembly building.

Those who were suspended including Pir Ashraf Rasool, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Yaseen Amir, Mirza Javed, Zaib-un-Nisar, and Tariq Masih Gill were also issued show-cause notice.

During the last session, Punjab government unveiled its 2026.51 billion rupees budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 amid ruckus in the assembly by opposition members on the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The agitated protesters also destroyed mic, chairs and podium in the assembly.

