PML-N steered country out of crises, says Khawaja Asif

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that reduction in electricity prices and inflation is not less than a miracle.

Addressing a ceremony in Sialkot, he said that there were speculations that Pakistan would be bankrupted but the PML-N steered the country out of crises with the support of allies.

“The stock market of America just crashed the other day but the market in Pakistan is on the continuous rise,” said the senior PML-N leader.

The veteran politician said that the corruption stories are rife in PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khawaja Asif said that the PTI government was ousted in result of the no-confidence motion and then the PDM worked tirelessly for the betterment of the country.

He criticised former prime minister Imran Khan and said that he used to avoid security meetings addressed by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Gen Qamar Bajwa.

“Now, he demands to become the part of security meetings,” said Khawaja Asif.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are facing a wave of terrorism and Pakistan’s armed forces are sacrificing their lives to protect the country.