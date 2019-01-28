PML-N submits bill for creation of South Punjab, Bahawalpur provinces

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday submitted a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly for the creation of “Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces”.

Addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N had achieved another milestone by submitting a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly to create two new provinces of South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces.

On behalf of his party, he extended full support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in creating South Punjab province.

“If the government is serious on the matter of creating the province, then the opposition will unconditionally second it,” he added.

The former interior minister also said his party had promised people for the new province as per their aspirations. “If the incumbent government is sincere in its claim then it should move the bill forward for formation of the aforesaid provinces.”

On Jan 16, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had said steps were being taken to implement the plan to give South Punjab the status of the province. “The people of South Punjab would be soon given good tidings.”

He had expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions who met him in Islamabad.