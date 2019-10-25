PML-N supermo in serious condition due to low platelet count: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader and spokespersons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in serious condition due to low platelet count, on Friday.

She said this while talking to media persons in Lahore, she added that Nawaz Sharif’s health is foremost priority of the party.

PML-N leader regretted over the rumors are being spread that the PML-N supremo is going abroad and adding that the government spokespersons are playing dirty politics.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is shedding crocodile tears to hide his embarrassment. Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked the whole nation for its prayers for Nawaz Sharif.