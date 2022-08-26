PML-N supremo Nawaz denies any spite between him and Shehbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has denied any negative comments attributed to him regarding his sibling and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying there is no truth in them. He rather wished Shehbaz well for his tireless efforts to bring the country out of mess created by former premier Imran Khan, on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter handle yesterday, Nawaz wrote: “The negative comments attributed to me about PM Shahbaz Sharif are misleading and incorrect. I remain hopeful that the sincere and tireless efforts by SS under the most challenging circumstances will bear fruit and he will steer the country out of the mess created by Imran Khan.”

Shehbaz to meet ambassadors, HCs for flood assistance

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is reaching out to international donors for their help to respond to the scale of flood calamity saying that he would be meeting the ambassadors and high commissioners today (Friday).

“We have reached out to donors, friendly countries & international financial institutions for assistance to respond to the scale of flood calamity. I will be meeting Islamabad-based ambassadors & high commissioners tomorrow to apprise them of nature of challenge & need for help.

