PML-N, Tareen group leaders in contact with PPP: Khosa

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa Sunday claimed that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) current and former assembly members, leaders from Jahangir Tareen group are also in contact with the PPP.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, Dost Muhammad Khosa said eight to ten PML-N MNAs ‘contacted’ are in touch with the Pakistan People’s Party.

Khosa further said that some of PML-N leaders are current and some are former MNAs.

The PPP leader, referring to Jahangir Tareen’s efforts to form a new political party, said that the people of the latest group have already faced defeat and now they cannot afford another ‘misadventure’.

Khosa revealed that a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had sought Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s permission to contest the upcoming election as independent candidates.

PML-N has lost its credibility in the masses, therefore they should be allowed to contest as independent candidates, not on lion’s mark, Khosa said and added that PML-N leadership has expressed ‘anger’ on the demand.