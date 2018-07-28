PML-N to effectively play role of opposition in assembly: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that his party will play an effective role as the opposition party in the parliament in larger national interest.

Talking to the party workers after winning the July 25, 2018 general election, he said that it will remain part of the democratic process as well. He defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ibrarul Haq.

The PML-N leader said that it was a democratic and moral right of the PML-N to form government in Punjab, as people have given it mandate to form government in Punjab.

Iqbal said that everyone including the PTI must respect and honour the public mandate and let the PML-N form the provincial government.

He said that everyone must follow the democratic norms, values and traditions in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the PML-N would never allow any sort of horse trading in Punjab.

