PML-N to hold protest campaign against govt’s economic policies

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alongside other political parties, on Sunday has planned to hold protests in several cities against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) economic policies which have resulted in “rising inflation, and hike in electricity and gas tariffs”.

Reportedly, protest campaigns have been scheduled to be held in front of several press clubs in cities to give tough time to the government at political front.

PML-N senior politician Ahsan Iqbal told the media that the government’s economic policies have put the lives of poverty-stricken people in misery.

Besides, the opposition parties will contact each other to discuss the possibility of in-house change and holding new general elections.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been undergoing medical treatment in London, has also hinted at returning back to the country after completing his treatment.

The developments followed the PML-N’s yesterday meeting in London where party leaders were tasked to escalate anti-government efforts and form committees to form joint strategy for a in-house change. They also discussed the deadlock with the government over the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that the party awaited the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) detailed judgment in the army chief extension case.

The party leaders also discussed the law regarding an extension in the army chief’s tenure and a possible amendment in the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, as well as politics in the country.

The opposition and government have been facing a deadlock over the appointments of the ECP members, as both sides have failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Although both Shehbaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan have sent their recommendations for the post to the relevant parliamentary committee, an agreement is yet to be reached.

On Wednesday, opposition members approached the Supreme Court requesting it to “pass an appropriate order” in the wake of an impasse in parliament on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.

On Nov. 28, the Supreme Court granted a six-month conditional extension to incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service as the chief of army staff (COAS), and ordered the government to complete the required legislation within six months for extension/appointment of an army chief.