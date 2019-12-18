PML-N to protest against inflation in NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday has announced to hold protest against increasing inflation in National Assembly (NA) session.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N general secretary said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is creating difficulties for poor people instead of controlling poverty.

The government is carrying out economic murder of the nation with its failed policies, he added.