PML-N will again be the ruling party in next poll:  Maryum Nawaz

F.P.Report

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday claimed that Pakistan Muslim Legue Nawaz will be again the ruling party in the next general election.

This she said while addressing a public-gathering here in Chistian Monday. Maryam Nawaz said that the people of the country witness and know the development made in the tenure of PML-N and Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif had eliminated power cuts and uprooted menace of terrorism. Foes can’t claim that masses are being subjected to power cuts at present”, claimed Maryam.

She further added and criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and said that he did nothing in 90 days when he announce to made model province , adding that PTI did nothing in five years in KP then how they can bring change in 100 days across the country.

