‘PML-N will form govt in Punjab again’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form government in Punjab again.

Talking to the media after appearing before a court here on Wednesday, he said that he and some PML-N MPAs had been nominated in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case, and they appeared before the court in connection with their bail today. He said that they also went to the police station and formally joined the investigation process and requested the police to record their statements on the matter.

However, on the other hand, a person, who had blots of Tosha Khana gifts, foreign funding and corruption in Punjab, was not willing to join the investigation, he said, adding that the person was hiding behind the bail. The special assistant said that the Punjab government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, were providing protection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. He said that the Punjab government was part and parcel of the attacks being launched on the institutions. He said that the resources of the Punjab were being utilised for building anti-state narrative and attacking the institutions.

Tarar said that Imran Khan’s public meetings of Gujranwala and Jhelum failed as the number of people remained low due to his narrative. He said that no officer was willing to work in Punjab, adding that the chief secretary and finance secretary had refused to work in the province due to the provincial government policies.

Tarar said that the federal government would continue its efforts for rehabilitation of the flood victims and all resources would be provided for the purpose. PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood, speaking at the occasion, criticsed Pervaiz Elahi and said that he neglected the flood victims and used resources of the province in his constituency only.

He said that Punjab had been rendered ownerless, which used to lessen miseries of other provinces during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister Punjab. He said that the Pervaiz Elahi government would soon collapse and the PML-N would form a government in the province.

To a question, Attaullah Tarar said that more than 15 MPAs were in contact with the PML-N. “We never surrendered and will soon form government in Punjab,” he added. Earlier, Tarar and PML-N MPAs appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal in connection with the Punjab Assembly ruckus case. The court extended the interim bail of all PML-N leaders till Sept 19.

