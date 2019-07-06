PML-N will hold rally in Mandi Bahauddin despite hurdles: Maryam Nawaz

F.P Report

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has said that she will hold political rally in the Mandi Bahauddin despite hurdles.

Maryam Nawaz stated on the social media that she will definitely go to Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday and adding that she would not care about any hurdle.

She said the “fake government” was afraid of her, but it faces real threat from “the power of people” supporting (former premier) Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier on Friday, Mandi Bahauddin’s deputy commissioner officer (DCO) refused to grant permission of holding a public gathering at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.

Meanwhile, police raided the venue and arrested several workers of the party, who declining orders of the DCO, were making preparations for a public meeting. Officers also confiscated the chairs.

Mandi Bahaudin rally would be her second rally in June. Earlier on 12 June, she addressed a rally in Zafarwal area in District Narowal.