PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal appears before NAB in Sports City case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ahsan Iqbal has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in a probe related to Narowal Sports City, on Wednesday.

Former Interior minister is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

The NAB is continuing probe into the matter and had summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to appear before it today.

Talking to newsmen before appearing before the accountability body, Ahsan Iqbal said he was asked to appear before the NAB team today for an investigation into Narowal Sports City.

He denied charges of any misappropriation and said the amount was spent by the PML-N government with honesty and dignity to facilitate the masses.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.