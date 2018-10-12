PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal rubbishes US statement on Chinese loans

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal has rubbished the US statement that huge Chinese loans area responsible for Pakistan’s current economic challenges.

Former minister shared this on his twitter on Friday, Ahsan Iqbal, who was also a country’s focal person on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the PML-N government, informed that the payment of Chinese loan shall begin after 2022 and that will not be more than 2 billion dollars per annum so it is wrong to blame Beijing deals for the economic mess.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert has blamed CPEC agreements for Islamabad’s deteriorating financial situation.

