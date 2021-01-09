PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal says PDM would jointly contest by-elections

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would jointly contest by-elections.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that in the by-elections, his party’s candidates would not contest against PPP candidates.

The PML-N secretary-general hoped that the PDM’s member parties would “completely support” his party during the by-elections.

A few days earlier, the leaders of the 11-party alliance had announced that member parties of the PDM would take part in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.

The development comes only days before the by-polls are set to take place on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.

By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.