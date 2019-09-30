PML-N's CEC to discuss participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March in today’s meeting

The Frontier Post / September 30, 2019

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will chair the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the PML-N which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad today (Monday).

According to reports, the CEC meeting will discuss PML-N s participation in JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman s “Azadi March” (Freedom March) and also consult the fixation of date for the march.

The meeting will also review detention and cases against top PML-N leadership including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sources further informed that discussion on current political and economical situation of the country is also part of agenda of the meeting.

