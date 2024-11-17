PML-N’s defected MNA Adil Bazai disqualified by ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Adil Bazai – a former Member of National Assembly (MNA) from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – following a reference sent by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The ECP’s decision declared the NA-262 Balochistan seat vacant, as Bazai’s actions were deemed to have violated party policies and directives.

Adil Bazai, who initially joined the PML-N after being elected as an independent candidate, caused a stir during the budget session when he defied the party’s instructions.

In a move that caught the attention of his colleagues and party leadership, Bazai shifted from the government benches to sit with the opposition, a clear breach of PML-N’s position.

In response to this breach, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had sent a reference to the National Assembly Speaker, urging for action against Bazai. Subsequently,

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq forwarded the matter to the Election Commission, which took up the case and ultimately ruled in favor of disqualifying the defected MNA.

The Election Commission’s ruling also highlighted that Bazai had failed to vote in favor of the 26th Amendment, further emphasizing that under prevailing laws, all parliamentarians are required to adhere to their party’s instructions.

This disqualification comes as a significant blow to Bazai’s political career, as the ECP’s decision ensures the Balochistan seat will now be contested in a by-election.