PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz contracts COVID-19 in Kot Lakhpat jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has tested positive for novel coronavirus and he has been suffering from fever for the last three days.

“In view of his deteriorating health, he should be shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to a hospital immediately,” she demanded in a tweet. “And, all legal requirements should be completed so that he is offered healthcare facilities.”

The PML-N leader warned that negligence in the treatment can jeopardise his health. She also requested the party workers to pray for Sharif’s early recovery.

President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif yesterday visited the jail to see his son Hamza and inquired about his health, according to the jail sources.

The two Sharifs discussed the current political situation, cases against their family and other issues. Later, Hamza’s family also met him in the prison.

Hamza couldn’t show up in the previous hearing [September 10] before an accountability court in a reference of money laundering and illegal assets owing to his illness.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shahbaz Sharif family including his wife, sons and two daughters.

According to the reference, the NAB has nominated former chief minister Punjab, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shahbaz is a proclaimed offender in this case.

The Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz is in jail on judicial remand. Earlier, his bail application was turned down by the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.