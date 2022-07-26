PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz terms SC’s decision to de-seat Hamza a Judicial Coup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has termed the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to de-seat Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister a ‘Judicial Coup’.

The PML-N vice president responded on the SC’s decision against her party’s Chief Minister on the petition of Ch Parvez Elahi in a tweet on Tuesday night.

JUDICIAL COUP. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 26, 2022

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday annulled the ruling of Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling during the run-off election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

On July 22, Mazari rejected the votes of PML-Q members in favour of Ch Pervaiz Elahi during the provincial chief minister election citing a letter from PML-Q’s head Ch Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the constitution.

The apex court in its 11-page short order accepted the plea of Parvaiz Elahi and pronounced him as Punjab chief minister.

SC said in its decision that the formation of the Punjab cabinet and election of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister was illegal. The court ordered the Punjab Governor to arrange for the oath of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM and took his oath at 11:00 pm.