PML-N’s Mian Naveed Ali arrested after LHC cancels bail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali has been arrested from the courtroom after the Lahore High Court (LHC) cancelled his bail in a case pertaining to slapping Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan.

LHC’s Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry on Wednesday cancelled the bail petition of the PML-N MPA and his father.

However, the court has confirmed the bail-before-arrest petition of Mian Naveed’s father Rana Ahmed Ali and Ghulam Mustafa who are co-accused in the case.

It may be mentioned that last year in November, then Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir was allegedly manhandled and slapped by MPA Mian Naveed Ali and his private security guards when he fined the MPA over violation of one-dish rule at a wedding ceremony at his own marriage hall.

Reports said that an FIR had been registered at City Police Station against the MPA and four others.

Mian Naveed Ali was re-elected from PP-192 (Pakpattan-II) in 2018.

He was born on June 14, 1987 at Rahim Yar Khan and graduated in 2007 from The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

He has served as Executive Member, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and served as Parliamentary Secretary for Labour and Human Resources from 2013-18.