PML-N’s Miftah Ismael quits party post over ‘badmash tola’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh General Secretary Miftah Ismael has resigned from his party post arguing that politics became difficult in the presence of ‘badmash tola’ (mafia) in Karachi, on Tuesday.

The sources further claimed that Miftah Ismael had tendered his resignation to the top leadership of the party.

The sources said while giving reasons for his resignation Miftah Ismael said politics has become very difficult in Karachi and Sindh in the presence of “a gang of goons”.

It is pertinent to note that PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had emerged victorious in NA-249 by-poll recount defeating Miftah Ismael of PML-N by 909 votes.