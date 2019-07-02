PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah sent on 14-day judicial remand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah has been sent on 14-day judicial remand, on Tuesday.

According to details, Rana Sanaullah was produced before an Anti-Narcotics Court in Lahore.

Strict security measures were taken at the Zila Kutchehry and heavy contingents of police were deployed to counter any untoward situation.

Earlier on Monday, ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah near Lahore after recovery of heroin from his vehicle.

The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

Soon after the reports of his detain, Sanaullah’s wife, daughter, son-in-law and other family members left their home and shifted to unidentified place in three vehicles.

