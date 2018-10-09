PML-N’s Saad Rafique files petition against giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique has filed a petition in Lahore High Court to stop the overseas Pakistanis from using their voting right in the upcoming by-elections, on Tuesday.

Justice Mamoonur Rasheed heard the petition. In his petition, PML-N leader has argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan registered the overseas Pakistanis before the legislation in this regard.

He pleaded the court to declare the verdict null and void. However, the court has summoned registration details from the ECP.

By-elections for vacant national and provincial assembly seats will be held on 14 October as per the ECP schedule. Rafique is also taking part in the by-elections from NA-131 (Lahore).

In August earlier this year, the Supreme Court allowed overseas Pakistanis for the first time to use their right to vote in coming by-elections.

