F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and columnist Irfan Siddiqui tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and quarantined himself at his home.

Irfan Siddiqui has requested prayers from his friends and well-wishes for his early recovery.

Irfan Siddiqui has served as an adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was elected in recently held Senate elections on a technocrat seat from Punjab.