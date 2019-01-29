PML-N’s Shehbaz owns four flats in UK

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has owned four flats in London, revealed by Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) documents.

According to the documents submitted by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), flats on Berkeley Street, Staines Road, West Tower Pan Peninsula, owned by the younger Sharif, were bought during the 2005-2007 period.

Furthermore, payment of 80 percent of the cost of three of the flats was made through mortgage and bank loans.