PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif approaches LHC for interim bail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking interim bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Sharif through his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz moved the bail petition, citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and others as respondents.

He claimed in his petition that the corruption watchdog’s assets beyond means case against him is based on mala fide intentions. It launched the probe against him under the incumbent government’s influence, he alleged.

Shehbaz stated that the bureau has instituted charges against him without any shred of evidence as he has been declaring his assets consistently. He added the money laundering charges levelled against him too are baseless.

He said he feared that the NAB may arrest him in connection with its pending inquiry and therefore, pleaded with the high court to grant him interim bail.