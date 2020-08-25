PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Fazal-ur-Rehman discusses political situation of country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at his residence in federal capital.

According to sources, the meeting between the two leaders will focus on All Parties Conference (APC) and other important issues. They will also discuss ways to bridge the gap between different opposition parties.

During meeting with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss the issues of government’s performance, legislation and uniting the opposition.

Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique are also present in the meeting.