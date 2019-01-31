PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif to chair PAC meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, will chair the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting today (Thursday).

According to local media reports, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has issued production orders of Shehbaz Sharif to attend the PAC meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif is staying at minister’s enclave due to health issues. His residence has been declared sub-jail by the National Accountability Court.

earlier on December 28 last year, Shehbaz Sharif chaired the first PAC meeting. Former CM Punjab had also decided that he will not chair any session related to the previous government’s rule. In the first session, it was also decided that no officer less than grade 19 will give briefing to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government has also nominated Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed as member of the PAC, however his formal approval is awaited.

Rasheed last week said the government’s decision to appoint Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was a blunder.

The minister claimed that “those involved in committing the mother of all crimes have been appointed to hold others accountable”. He added that there were no moral grounds for appointing Shehbaz.