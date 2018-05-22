PML-N’s social media team playing important role in spreading party message: Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has said that social media team of the party are very strong and playing important role in spreading the party message to the people.

She said this while interacting with the media representatives outside the accountability court on Tuesday in Islamabad where she appeared for hearing of corruption cases against her and her family.

Maryam appreciates the PML-N social media team for spreading the party message in a better way and adding that the party social media team is present in every corner of the country.

