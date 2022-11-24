PML-Q chief taunts Alvi, Imran to discuss Pak-England cricket series

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday remarked that President Arif Alvi in his meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan will discuss the forthcoming Pakistan-England Test series.

In his reaction to the meeting between Arif Alvi and Imran Khan which is expected to discuss appointment of the new army chief, Ch Shujaat in a statement on Thursday gave a witty response, saying Alvi will hold consultations with Imran Khan on the Test match between Pakistan and England to be played in Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that President Alvi has already arrived in Lahore to meet PTI chairman.