PML-Q is an ally of the govt and will remain so: Pervaiz Elahi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) is an ally of the government and will remain so in the future as well.

The former Punjab chief minister said that no one can create a misunderstanding between the party and the government. He clarified his remarks on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Whatever I said about Nawaz was for Imran Khan’s own good,” he said.

Elahi said that he had contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman to save the country from descending into political chaos.

Elahi had said a few days ago during an interview that Prime Minister Imran Khan should let Nawaz fly out of the country since the former prime minister was gravely ill.

In a recent interview on private channel, JUI-F chief Fazl had said that Elahi had agreed to his stance when the last time the two met.

Elahi was part of the government’s negotiating committee that held talks with Fazl when the JUI-F chief brought thousands of protesters to the H-9 venue in Islamabad and demanded Prime Minister Imran’s resignation.

Though Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak was heading the committee, Elahi and his cousin, Chaudhry Shujaat held talks with the JUI-F chief during the protest to present the government’s demands.