PML-Q leader shot dead in Gujranwala

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Mehar Kashif Siddique and his security guard were shot dead in Gujranwala.

According to reports, the accused Mehar Amir entered into the house of PML-Q leader and opened indiscriminate firing on Wednesday, resultantly, Mehar Kashif received critical injuries while his security guard was killed on the post.

Mehar Kashif Siddique was rushed to local hospital for medical assistance from where he was being shifted to Lahore General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mehar Kashif was shot at five times from which one bullet pierced his head.