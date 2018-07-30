PML-Q leadership to meet Imran Khan in Bani Gala today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and leader Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will meet Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala Islamabad on Monday to discuss the formation of coalition governments in Punjab and center.

Earlier on Sunday, PML-Q refused the PML-N request of support in Punjab. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting headed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

On the other hand, six more MPA-elects have joined ranks of Imran Khan, thus strengthening his position in Punjab with a lead of 134 seats.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced final results of all the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies, more than 56 hours after the conclusion of voting for the 2018 General Elections in the country.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has won 116 of the 270 National Assembly seats, emerging as the largest political party in the country. The PML-N grabbed 64 seats, while the PPP is in third place with 43 National Assembly seats.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) secured 12 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Natioanl Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and Balochistan Awami Party has secured 4, 03, 06, and 04 seats respectively.

Awami National Party (ANP) has won one seat, Awami Muslim League (AML), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaniyat and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) have also grabbed one NA seat each.

Fourteen independent candidates have also remained successful in their constituencies. They are likely to play an important role in formation of the federal government.

