PML-Q sends legal notice to Dost Mazari on conducting CM election

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday sent a legal notice to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on conducting Chief Minister’s election.

The PML-Q legislators Muhammad Rizwan and Shujaat Nawaz have sent the notice through Siddique Azhar Advocate and demanded resignation from Mazari. It is stated in the legal notice that on April 16, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari sabotaged the Constitution of Pakistan and violated the Punjab Assembly Privileges Act 1972 and Rules of Procedure during the election.

Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari allowed the illegal entrance of more than 200 workers of the Nawaz League in the assembly who violated the sanctity of the House and attacked the honourable MPAs. These hooligans severely tortured female MPA Asiya Amjad who is admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and struggling for her life on the ventilator.

The PML-N thugs also chanted slogans to make the opponent MPAs an example. The Deputy Speaker did the violation of Articles 69, 4 and 5 on the Election Day and supported the PML-N candidate for the slot of chief ministership. While the assembly lobby was blocked by the police and thugs for the other candidate that was against the orders of the Lahore High Court.

With all these unconstitutional and illegal steps of the Deputy Speaker, the election of the Chief Minister has been rigged

Therefore, the Deputy Speaker should resign from his seat immediately. If this is not done, they will be able to take legal and judicial action.

