PML-Q to get another ministry after agreement with PTI reached

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday while reaching an agreement, decided to give another ministry to its ally in the province under agreed formula.

According to Dunya News sources, the new minister would take oath at Governor House tomorrow (Friday) at 10am and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will administer oath to new minister Bao Rizwan.

Sources said that the provincial government has also addressed other concerns of the PML-Q and the government won’t interfere in the matters of PML-Q ministers.

The PML-Q leadership has been informed about tomorrow’s oath taking ceremony and the Governor House has also been directed to start preparations for the oath taking ceremony.