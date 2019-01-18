PML-Q’s Ammar Yasir resigns as Punjab Minister for Mines

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Hafiz Ammar Yasir on Friday has resigned from his post as Punjab Minister for Mines.

According to Dunya News sources, the provincial minister has sent his resignation to party chief Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain and Pervaiz Ellahi.

The resignation stated, “I accepted the ministry to serve the nation, but hurdles were being created in my work.

Ammar Yasir further stated that he is not accustomed to working under undue pressure and due to uninterrupted intervention, he is unable to work in his ministry, which is why tendering his resignation from his post.

He also thanked the party leadership for suggesting his name for the ministry.