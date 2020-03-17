PMLN’s Chaudhry Tanveer joins PMLQ

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Assembly ticket holder from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed Gondal joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and expressed full confidence in leadership of the party.

Chaudhry Tanveer had twice contested the National Assembly election against Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain. Apart from him, the provincial assembly ticket holder Chaudhry Bashir Gondal also joined PML-Q. Both leaders expressed full confidence in leadership of the party.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi claimed that more political leaders of PML-N are in contact with him and announced to give important positions to new leaders in upcoming local bodies elections.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appealed for collective prayers for prevention from coronavirus and said that ulema should organize collective prayers to stay safe from global epidemic of coronavirus.