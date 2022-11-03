PM’s directive: Project launched to connect capital’s sectors

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the project connecting various sectors of Islamabad through ‘feeder routes’ of the metro bus service has been launched, the PM Office said Thursday.

The feeder routes will connect commuters from various sectors of Islamabad to central metro bus stations, from where they can transfer to other routes. In the first phase, the feeder route network comprising 13 routes with 128 buses will be completed by the first quarter of the year 2023. Islamabad’s sectors F, G and I as well as D-12 will be connected to the central metro network through buses.

“These feeder routes will provide comfortable and international standard travel facilities to around 100,000 commuters,” the PM Office said. The PM Office mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to complete the project on priority basis.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership have been accorded wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The meetings of prime minister met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman National People’s Congress (NPC), Li Zhanshu and his address to the Chinese enterprises at China-Pakistan Business Forum made headlines in the Global Television Network (CGTN) and CCTV as well as a large number of the newspapers and news websites, particularly People’s Daily, China Daily, Global Times and China Economic Net etc. The international media based in Beijing also widely covered engagements of the prime minister and his meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and the joint statement issued at the end of the two-day official visit.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister’s visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers. Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing at the invitation of his counterpart, Li Keqiang. This was the first visit of the prime minister after assuming office in April 2022.

